Leeds United Formation Has Limited My Chances Believes Whites Star

Marcus Antonsson has indicated that his limited opportunities this season are down to the fact that Leeds United mostly play with one forward.



Leeds signed the Swedish forward from Kalmar in the summer, but opportunities have been hard to come by for Antonsson and he has not played a minute of league football since the start of January.











And with Chris Wood producing the goods up front for Leeds, coupled with Garry Monk’s affinity for playing just one man up front, Antonsson indicated that chances were always going to be limited.



However, he is not ready to find excuses for his performances this season and is keen to continue to work hard in order to remain in shape whenever Monk needs his services on the pitch.





Asked about his lack of football recently, Antonsson told Swedish daily Barometern: “They would like me to continue to work hard and be ready [to play].

“We also play a lot with just one forward and Wood has scored a lot of goals.



“I am not going to provide any excuses; I am a professional and will continue to work hard and be ready when the chance comes.”



Antonsson has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for Leeds in all competitions this season and has started just six league games for the Whites.

