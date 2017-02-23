Leeds United Game Has Come At Right Time Feels Sheffield Wednesday Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday star Liam Palmer believes there is no better game than a clash against Leeds United for his side to aim returning to winning ways in the league, indicating it has arrived at just the right time.



The Owls, who were edged out 2-1 by Brentford on Tuesday, will next take on their Yorkshire rivals Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.











Currently only goal difference separates the two promotion rivals in the league table; both clubs have 58 points from 33 games, but owing to their superior goal difference, Leeds find themselves fifth in the standings, while Sheffield Wednesday lie sixth.



And Palmer, who thinks the fixture against Leeds is the best opportunity for his side to right the wrongs of their loss to Brentford, wants Sheffield Wednesday to replicate their second half performance against the Bees at Elland Road.





“That’s the thing with football, you have to dust yourself down and move on”, he told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“There is always another game to right the wrongs and there’s no better game than a derby to do so.



“Especially with the position of the two teams in the league, hopefully we can carry on from where we left off in the second half of the Brentford game.”



Leeds, who drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town last weekend, beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in August.

