Leeds United Loanee Open To Move If Swansea City Decide To Sell

Kyle Bartley has revealed he would consider a permanent move to Leeds United in the summer if Swansea City are ready to let him leave.



The centre-back joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from the Swans and wasted little time in establishing himself as a key man in the heart of the Whites backline.











Bartley has formed a solid partnership with another loanee in the shape of Pontus Jansson.



Leeds have moved to keep Jansson permanently, activating an option in his loan which means he will stay at the club on a three-year deal in the summer.





But they lack an option on Bartley, which means it is down to Swansea to decide whether to play ball on the defender.

And if they are willing, Bartley is keen.



"Leeds has been great for me, the fans have really got behind me and I love all the players and the staff", Bartley told a press conference.



"If Swansea are willing to let me leave that would definitely be something I would be interested in.



"I'm contracted to Swansea.



"I have a lot of respect for the club and the chairman so I'm not in a position to say [what’s going to happen]", he added.



Leeds may be depending on Swansea avoiding relegation from the Premier League in order to keep Bartley as the Swans may feel the defender's performances in the Championship would be a useful asset if they drop down.

