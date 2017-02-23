Paul Pogba Transfer Record Will Be Broken Soon Believes Germany Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn believes that Paul Pogba's €105m transfer fee record will soon be broken, though he is not sure whether the German giants have the potential to do it.



Pogba became the world record signing last summer when he moved back to Manchester United from Juventus on a five-year deal.











Having monitored the transfer market closely, Kahn feels that it is just a matter of time before the €150m bar is reached by either a Spanish or English side.



The giants from both countries are regularly active at the top end of the market and have often spent heavily on one or more players – as such the legendary former goalkeeper feels that they will be the ones to do it.





Kahn though has doubts over whether Bayern Munich have the potential to match up to the standards and believes that Carlo Ancelotti's team would find it difficult now to sign a player of Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben's calibre.

"Huge amounts of money will have to be spent in the war to sign the best players", Kahn told German magazine Socrates.



"I think the €150m mark will soon be broken.



"It will be a huge challenge for Bayern to sign players of Ribery and Robben's calibre in the future.



"The question is whether Bayern are willing to go along when the English and Spanish really start spending big in the years to come."

