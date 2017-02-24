70% Possession Means Nothing If We Don’t Create, Warns Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged the Whites to take more risks in the final third and reignite the spark in their attacking play.



Garry Monk’s men have won just once in their last three Championship games but have managed to remain in fifth in the Championship table, consolidating their position in the top six.











Leeds have been accused of lacking in creativity in recent games and ahead of a big Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Gray has urged the players to reignite the spark in their football soon.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “In the last couple of games, we've just not had that spark.





“We need to ignite that again, like the Derby game at home because I feel this is an important game coming up.”

Monk has insisted that it is not always easy for a team to play sparkling football every week but Gray is certain that the Leeds boss is making the players put in the hard yards on the training pitch to improve their attacking play.



The Leeds legend feels it is useless to have more possession of the ball if the players are not creating the chances and believes the Whites need to take more risks on the ball in the final third and become more creative.



“I think Garry has been working on the training pitches this week, trying to get the players become more aggressive in certain areas of the pitch, more quality in the final ball and don’t be afraid to try things in the last third.



“You sometimes look at the stats and see 70 odd per cent possession but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t create.



“That’s the thing about football, you defend well as a unit, you attack well as a unit, you don’t concede goals and you score goals.”

