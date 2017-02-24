XRegister
X
06 October 2016

24/02/2017 - 13:19 GMT

Claim From Italy: Chinese Side Eye Summer Swoop For Zlatan Ibrahimovic

 




Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune are probing the possibility of signing Manchester United star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer.

Manchester United snapped up the veteran forward on a free transfer and despite his advancing years, the 35-year-old has continued his goalscoring form in England.




He has already netted 24 goals in all competitions this season and has been Jose Mourinho’s number one man up front, despite the presence of Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford in the squad.

And his performances have been noted by Hebei Fortune who are looking to bring in a marquee player at their club in the summer and according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, Ibrahimovic is their target.
 


The Chinese club are aware of the difficulties of convincing the Swede to move to Asia, but they remain keen to at least probe the possibility of signing the player in the summer.  

Manchester United are already considering triggering the one-year extension in Ibrahimovic’s contract and are in no mood to allow their top scorer to leave at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic is also said to be keen to continue at Old Trafford and in Mourinho has the kind of manager who believes in his mercurial talent.
 