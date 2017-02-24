XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 13:48 GMT

Couldn’t Have Gone Unbeaten Without Fans, Celtic Star Insists

 




Kieran Tierney believes Celtic have a lot to thank their fans for in the club’s brilliant domestic form in the present campaign.

The Bhoys, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, beat Motherwell 2-0 at Paradise last weekend.




The win against the Steelmen was Celtic’s 20th consecutive victory in the league and it also extended the club’s domestic unbeaten run to 31 matches.

And Tierney, who explained that the fans have been Celtic’s twelfth-man all season, feels the Hoops could not have been so successful domestically without the backing of the supporters.
 


“It means a lot”, he told Celtic TV, when asked how important the fans have been this season.

“You can’t do what we’re doing without their support.

“They have been our twelfth man all season. Every single game they have turned out in great numbers.

“We have a lot to thank them for.”

Celtic, who presently find themselves 24 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, will next face Hamilton Academical in the league on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers team have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season and have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face St. Mirren next month.
 