Playing For Rangers Is Honour Insists Gers Talent

Myles Beerman feels it is an honour for him to play at a club of Rangers’ stature, with the youngster explaining that it is the responsibility of himself and his team-mates to uphold the reputation of the Scottish giants.



The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years this term, snapped up the 17-year-old from Manchester City last summer.











Beerman has turned out regularly for the Under-20s this season, but he is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers.



And the starlet, who is currently the only Maltese footballer playing in Scotland, insisted that he is honoured to play for Rangers.





“It's an honour playing for such a big club”, Beerman said in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked how it feels to play for Rangers.

“It's our responsibility as players to uphold its reputation.”



Beerman went on to add that he is relishing being an “elite” player by thus far being part of two big clubs; his former employers Manchester City signed him from Maltese outfit Floriana in 2014.



“I've been part of two big clubs and obviously it's a responsibility and a pressure, but that’s what makes us elite players”, he continued.



Beerman has represented Malta up to Under-21 level.

