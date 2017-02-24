XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 13:24 GMT

Playing For Rangers Is Honour Insists Gers Talent

 




Myles Beerman feels it is an honour for him to play at a club of Rangers’ stature, with the youngster explaining that it is the responsibility of himself and his team-mates to uphold the reputation of the Scottish giants.

The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years this term, snapped up the 17-year-old from Manchester City last summer.




Beerman has turned out regularly for the Under-20s this season, but he is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers.

And the starlet, who is currently the only Maltese footballer playing in Scotland, insisted that he is honoured to play for Rangers.
 


“It's an honour playing for such a big club”, Beerman said in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked how it feels to play for Rangers.

“It's our responsibility as players to uphold its reputation.”

Beerman went on to add that he is relishing being an “elite” player by thus far being part of two big clubs; his former employers Manchester City signed him from Maltese outfit Floriana in 2014.

“I've been part of two big clubs and obviously it's a responsibility and a pressure, but that’s what makes us elite players”, he continued.

Beerman has represented Malta up to Under-21 level.
 