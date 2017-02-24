XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2017 - 21:35 GMT

Rangers Job Contender Feels Any Manager Would Talk To Gers

 




St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says that anyone would take a phone call from Rangers and he is no different.

The 53-year-old tactician has impressed with his work at McDiarmid Park and as such has been linked with the vacant manager's post at Ibrox.




Wright explained that he has yet to hear from Rangers, despite the speculation, but believes no one would refuse to speak to the Glasgow giants in a clear indication he would listen to the Gers.

"I don't think there's anybody in a job or out of a job that wouldn't want to take that call", the St Johnstone boss told BBC Sportsound.
 


"Yeah, I would speak [if Rangers called] because it's a big club, but it's all hypothetical", Wright continued.

"That call hasn't happened as from other clubs it hasn't happened so I'm still happy here."

Wright has managed to steer Saints to three successive top six finishes in the Scottish Premiership as well as a Scottish Cup in 2014.

He currently has St Johnstone sitting in fifth spot in the Premiership table and on course for yet another top six finish.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will choose to approach St Johnstone to speak to Wright.
 