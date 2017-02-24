Roberto Mancini Knocks Back Leicester City Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini has declined the chance to be considered to take over at Leicester City, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Leicester sacked their Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri last night after the Italian failed to check their slide this season, which sees them just a point above the relegation zone.











The Foxes are on the lookout for a new manager and former Inter boss Mancini is on the top of their wishlist, but it seems Leicester might have to look at other options.



The Premier League champions made some initial enquiries to judge the possibility of getting Mancini, but the 52-year-old has declined to be considered for the manager's job at the King Power Stadium.





Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter in August last year and he is keen to explore other options to return to football rather than take over at Leicester.

His Premier League experience made him an attractive proposition for Leicester, but it seems the Foxes will have to look at other options after being rejected by Mancini.



Leicester are currently on a run of five straight Premier League defeats and have collected just five points from the last ten league games.

