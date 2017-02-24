XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 16:53 GMT

Roberto Mancini Knocks Back Leicester City Approach

 




Former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini has declined the chance to be considered to take over at Leicester City, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Leicester sacked their Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri last night after the Italian failed to check their slide this season, which sees them just a point above the relegation zone.




The Foxes are on the lookout for a new manager and former Inter boss Mancini is on the top of their wishlist, but it seems Leicester might have to look at other options.

The Premier League champions made some initial enquiries to judge the possibility of getting Mancini, but the 52-year-old has declined to be considered for the manager's job at the King Power Stadium.
 


Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter in August last year and he is keen to explore other options to return to football rather than take over at Leicester.  

His Premier League experience made him an attractive proposition for Leicester, but it seems the Foxes will have to look at other options after being rejected by Mancini.

Leicester are currently on a run of five straight Premier League defeats and have collected just five points from the last ten league games.
 