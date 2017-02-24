XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2017 - 21:29 GMT

Watched Him Lots, He’s Good One – Pontus Jansson On Brazilian Defensive Inspiration

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he has always been a firm fan of Brazil international Thiago Silva, who he watched regularly at Paris Saint-Germain during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at the French giants.

Jansson, a firm fan favourite at Leeds, started life as a striker, but switched to defence at Malmo when there was a chance to slot into the side due to a shortage of options at the back.




He quickly took to the role and featured heavily for the Swedish giants as they scooped the Allsvenskan title.

Due to his early days as a striker, Jansson used to watch much of Sweden great Ibrahimovic as he sought to learn his trade.
 


However, when he switched to defence he paid close attention to Silva, who is still starring for PSG, where he has won four Ligue 1 titles.

"I was a striker when I was a young kid and I always liked to dribble and score goals", Jansson told LUTV when asked which defender has made the biggest impression on his career

"And I liked to do a lot of crazy things with the ball.

"I watched a lot of strikers when I was young, like Zlatan of course because he was from Sweden.

"But if I had to choose someone who is a centre-back then I have to say Thiago Silva.

"He played with Zlatan in Paris and I watched him a lot. He's a good one", the Swede added.

Jansson played with Ibrahimovic at international level with Sweden, but has only faced the Manchester United hitman on one occasion.

It remains to be seen whether he will come up against Silva.
 