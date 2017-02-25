Garry Monk’s Found Out How Much His Players Will Battle – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels the Whites players showed their appetite for battle in their win over Sheffield Wednesday today.



In a game of few chances, Chris Wood’s 24th minute goal was the difference between the Yorkshire teams as Leeds battled their way to a crucial 1-0 win at Elland Road.











Rob Green was also a hero in goal when he saved Jordan Rhodes’ penalty to keep Wednesday at bay and Leeds’ ever reliable back four stood up as Garry Monk’s team grafted hard to earn a win in front of their home fans.



Whelan believes defining moments such as Wood’s solitary goal and Green’s penalty save could end up making Leeds’ season and feels Monk learned a lot about his team’s appetite for a battle today at Elland Road against their Yorkshire rivals in Wednesday.





The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It's about defining moments – it's penalty saves, one chance for Chris Wood, that turn games.

“Leeds were not going to concede and were going to see this game out.



"They had to defend it, and didn't they just.



"They had to battle today, but Monk has probably found out a lot about what his players have and the lengths they will go to win.



“When that final whistle went, Leeds' players just flopped to the ground.



"They were so shattered.”



The win helped Leeds to move up to fourth in the Championship table and they have now opened up a healthy eight-point lead on Fulham in seventh.

