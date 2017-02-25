I Don’t Know Answer – Rangers Star Baffled By Reason For Side’s Poor Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain Lee Wallace has conceded that his side are going through a shocking period of form and admits it is not a nice feeling for any player at the moment.



The Glasgow giants have won just once in the league since the turn of the year and have earned just one point from their last four Scottish Premiership fixtures.











Their loss to Inverness on Friday night was their second consecutive defeat and Wallace is not aware of the reasons behind Rangers’ shocking loss of form and lack of credible performances.



The Rangers captain admits that at club of their stature, it is not a nice feeling to lose two games on the bounce and he is aware that they are going through a shocking period of form.





When asked for the reasons behind their lack of performances, Wallace told Rangers TV: “I don’t know the answer to that.

“It’s been a disappointing one and as I said in the last two weeks we have lost two games of football and it’s not a nice feeling, it’s a feeling you should not have at this football club.



“It’s a real shocking period just now and it’s hard for me to put the feelings into words.”



Rangers will be desperate to get a win on the board when they host St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

