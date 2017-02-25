XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/02/2017 - 17:34 GMT

Leeds Have Inflicted Big, Big Blow On Sheffield Wednesday – Former Owls Boss

 




Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Brian Laws believes that defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road today is a big blow for the Owls to take.

Leeds edged out Wednesday 1-0 with Chris Wood scoring the only goal of the game in the first half, when he prodded into the back of the net from close range.




The Owls fought hard throughout and put Leeds under serious pressure, spurning a golden chance to equalise when Jordan Rhodes saw Rob Green save his penalty in the second half.

For Laws, there was little between the teams and losing is a big blow for Wednesday to take in the promotion race.
 


"It's a big blow for Wednesday – there was nothing between the two sides", Laws said on the BBC.

"It was one mistake that has ended up being very costly.

"You look at fractions – that mistake from Sasso will prove a very costly one.

"You can't leave the ball to a man in as rich form as Wood is", Laws, who bossed Sheffield Wednesday between 2006 and 2009, added.

Following the derby clash, Leeds sit fourth in the Championship table on 61 points from 34 games, while Sheffield Wednesday are sixth and boast 58 points from 34 games, just five more than seventh placed Fulham, who boast a game in hand.
 