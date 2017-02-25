Rangers Failed To Answer Critics At Inverness Admits Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain Lee Wallace has revealed his frustration with his team’s recent run of form and admits that they failed to answer their critics at Inverness on Friday night.



The Glasgow giants slumped to their second defeat on the trot at the Caledonian Stadium when Billy Mckay scored a stunning late overhead goal to earn three points for relegation threatened Inverness with a 2-1 win.











With two losses in a row in the league, coupled with the off field drama of Mark Warburton leaving the club earlier in the month, Rangers have been in a state of flux.



Wallace admits that the Rangers dressing room is not the nicest place to be in at the moment and feels too many times this season his team have flattered to deceive in the league.





The Rangers captain admits that the players failed to answer the questions that were being thrown at their performance with another shocker at Inverness.

Wallace told Rangers TV: “Obviously as everyone can imagine, it won’t be a nice dressing room.



“It has happened too often this season so it’s really hard to get your emotions together, but now assess how we have been in recent games and how we look at the whole season.



“We thought we were coming here tonight to answer the critics and the questions that were thrown at us and some of us have failed to do that.



“It’s been really disappointing.”



Aberdeen now have a nine-point lead over Rangers in second place, meaning the Gers chances of finishing as runners-up are hanging by a thread.

