06 October 2016

25/02/2017 - 22:54 GMT

Right Now He’s Best In World – Former Chelsea Defender Lauds Blues Star

 




Jason Cundy thinks that Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is the best in the world in his specific midfield role, while he also lauded the Frenchman's partnership with Cesc Fabregas in the centre of the park.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte chose to play with Fabregas and Kante in midfield on Saturday as Chelsea hosted Swansea City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture.




Both Kante and Fabregas were superb in the 3-1 win, with Fabregas scoring on what was his 300th appearance in the Premier League.

Cundy, watching on for Chelsea TV, was hugely impressed with what he saw, not least from Kante.
 


The former Chelsea defender insists that Kante is the best in the world at what he does, while noting that there are areas of his game he can still improve.

"As a partnership it's just got everything that you need", Cundy explained.

"N'Golo Kante is the best in the world right now.

"I can't see anyone better than him at doing what he does, nicking the ball.

"I think his passing could do with some work, but that's why Fabregas compliments him – win the ball, give it to Fabregas.

"It's the perfect partnership", he added.

Both Kante and Fabregas are likely to end the season with Premier League winners' medals around their necks as Conte's men are currently a whopping eleven points clear at the top of the table with just 12 matches left.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who sit second and third respectively, do boast a game in hand on the Blues, but can afford no slip ups.
 

 