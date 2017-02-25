Souleymane Doukara Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon.



Garry Monk's men have endured mixed form of late and drew their last match, away at Ipswich Town. Sitting fifth and level on points with sixth placed Wednesday, Leeds will be desperate to return to winning ways today as they seek to nail down a playoff spot.











The Whites continue to be without left-back Charlie Taylor, though he has returned to training.



In goal, Monk picks the experienced Rob Green, while Leeds' back four is Luke Ayling at right back, Gaetano Berardi at left-back and Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson as centre-backs. Monk selects Eunan O'Kane in midfield, along with skipper Liam Bridcutt, while the three tucked in behind striker Chris Wood are Hadi Sacko, Pablo Hernandez and Souleymane Doukara.



On the bench Monk has winter window signings Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, along with Kemar Roofe, if needed.



Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Bridcutt, Sacko, Hernandez, Doukara, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Vieira, Pedraza, Barrow, Dallas, Roofe

