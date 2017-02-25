That Atmosphere Was Unbelievable – Leeds United Boss Hails Crowd In Sheffield Wednesday Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has hailed the atmosphere created by the Whites faithful during today's vital 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road, dubbing it "unbelievable".



It was a hard fought affair in the Championship game, which pitted fifth versus sixth, but Leeds edged it when Chris Wood prodded home from close range midway through the first half.











Wednesday put serious pressure on Leeds in the second half, but could not break through, despite having a penalty which Jordan Rhodes missed, and Leeds claimed all three points, much to Monk's delight.



Over 35,000 fans packed into Elland Road for the game and Monk was quick to hail the atmosphere created .





"The atmosphere was unbelieveable", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The fans gave it to the players and the players gave it back.



"That goal was well-worked, but it was as important as any of the other goals.



"We've talked in training about arriving in the box with different weapons.



"We had to defend, but I thought we managed the pressure and situation well, in a derby atmosphere", he added.



Leeds now sit in fourth spot in the Championship standings following the game and have opened up an eight-point lead over seventh placed Fulham, although the Cottagers do have a game in hand.

