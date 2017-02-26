We’re Still Chasing Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino Delights As Spurs Win 4-0

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino claims Tottenham Hotspur still have belief when it comes to chasing down Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table after they reduced the gap between the two teams to ten points.



Spurs hosted Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon and blew away the visitors with a sublime first 45 minutes of football.











Stoke encountered a Harry Kane on fire and he gave Spurs the lead in the 14th minute with a shot to the bottom corner.



In the 32nd minute Kane had his second, lashing a shot into the net from a Christian Eriksen corner kick, which fell to him in the penalty box as he hung back from the six-yard scramble.





A stroke of luck gave Kane his hat-trick in the 37th minute when the ball, hit by the striker after Eriksen tapped a free kick his way, took a deflection off Peter Crouch and beat Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Dele Alli completed the scoring for the game in first half stoppage time as Spurs ran out 4-0 winners and moved up to second in the Premier League table, ten points off leaders Chelsea.



Pochettino was delighted with the display and, while admitting ten points is a substantial lead Chelsea have, insists his players keep believing.



"It was a fantastic performance. It was a good response from the team", he told the BBC.



"Ten points is a big gap, but we keep going and believe. We try to put on pressure."



The Spurs manager also hailed Kane, dubbing the striker one of the best in the world.



"He's playing at a very good level.



"He's one of the best strikers in the world.



"He deserves it because he's a great professional", Pochettino added.

