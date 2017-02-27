XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 16:21 GMT

Chris Wood Can’t Get Comfortable, Leeds Not All About Striker Insists Whites Defender

 




Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley has claimed that his team are not overly dependent on striker Chris Wood and if needed the head coach Garry Monk would not be afraid to pull him out of the starting line-up.

Wood is Leeds' only striker this term who has hit double figures in terms of goals scored and with a number of matches still remaining for the season to draw to a close the 25-year-old is expected to score more.




However, Wood's team-mate insists that his 23 goals for the season isn't enough to guarantee his spot in the playing eleven and the team as a whole is not excessively reliant on him.

If needed Monk would not be shy about dropping Wood to the bench, a fact Bartley insists that Wood also knows and so he will work hard to make sure that he keeps on performing.
 


“I don’t think he’s all we’ve got [going forward]", Bartley was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.  

"I just think Woody has just made that spot his own and credit to him.

"He can’t get comfortable and he knows the gaffer won’t take any nonsense.

"If he’s not performing or if he has a game or two where he’s not on it then the gaffer won’t be afraid to make a big decision and pull him out of the team.

"But he’s a great lad and I’m sure he’ll keep performing.”
 