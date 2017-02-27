Chris Wood Can’t Get Comfortable, Leeds Not All About Striker Insists Whites Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley has claimed that his team are not overly dependent on striker Chris Wood and if needed the head coach Garry Monk would not be afraid to pull him out of the starting line-up.



Wood is Leeds' only striker this term who has hit double figures in terms of goals scored and with a number of matches still remaining for the season to draw to a close the 25-year-old is expected to score more.











However, Wood's team-mate insists that his 23 goals for the season isn't enough to guarantee his spot in the playing eleven and the team as a whole is not excessively reliant on him.



If needed Monk would not be shy about dropping Wood to the bench, a fact Bartley insists that Wood also knows and so he will work hard to make sure that he keeps on performing.





“I don’t think he’s all we’ve got [going forward]", Bartley was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I just think Woody has just made that spot his own and credit to him.



"He can’t get comfortable and he knows the gaffer won’t take any nonsense.



"If he’s not performing or if he has a game or two where he’s not on it then the gaffer won’t be afraid to make a big decision and pull him out of the team.



"But he’s a great lad and I’m sure he’ll keep performing.”

