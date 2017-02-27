No Jordan Henderson – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on reigning Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a league fixture.



Jurgen Klopp's men returned to form in their last Premier League outing by beating Tottenham Hotspur and will be desperate to show it was the start of a good run by following it up with another win this evening.











They face a Leicester side under interim boss Craig Shakespeare after Claudio Ranieri was sacked. Leicester are now in the drop zone following the weekend's results.



Between the sticks Klopp keeps faith with Simon Mignolet, while the centre-back pairing is Lucas Leiva and Joel Matip. Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum line up in midfield, with the attacking threat being carried by Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.



On the bench the Liverpool manager has Divock Origi if he needs to bring on a traditional striker, while Ragnar Klavan is a defensive option. Skipper Jordan Henderson is not in the matchday squad due to a foot injury.



Liverpool Team vs Leicester City



Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Woodburn

