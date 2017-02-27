XRegister
27/02/2017 - 11:01 GMT

PHOTO: Spurs Star Delighted to Leave Horror Week Behind

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has explained that he was delighted to respond against Stoke City on Sunday after his horror outing versus Gent last Thursday.

Spurs, who thrashed Stoke City 4-0 to move up to second place in the Premier League, crashed out of the Europa League after drawing their Round of 32 second leg clash 2-2 with Gent 2-2 at Wembley; the Belgian outfit won the first leg 1-0 earlier in the month.




Alli made Spurs’ job harder against Gent after he received a straight card for a dangerous high tackle in the 39th minute, with the scoreline being 1-1 at that time.

However, the young midfielder atoned for his mistake by netting Tottenham’s fourth and final goal against Stoke after Harry Kane netted a superb hat-trick at White Hart Lane.
 

I


And Alli, who admitted that he felt dejected after the game against Gent, thanked the fans for the support he received on Sunday.

“It's been a difficult week, I felt horrible after the game on Thursday”, he tweeted.

“Delighted to respond today, thank you for your support.”

Alli has thus far made 36 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham in the present campaign, scoring 14 times and setting up six goals.
 