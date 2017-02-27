Rangers Board Have Made Mentors Available To Me – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has revealed the Rangers board have made a group of mentors available to him, who he can consult for advice as he leads the Gers forward.



The Under-20s boss is currently caretaker manager at Ibrox, but has been struggling to drive Rangers to the results necessary to reel in Aberdeen in second spot.











Rangers have lost both their league fixtures under Murty, being beaten away at Dundee and Inverness.



The Gers are now nine points behind Aberdeen, but Murty has revealed he is receiving help, with a group of people having been made available to him by the club's board.





He told a press conference today: "There are a group of people who have been made available to me by the board for advice.

"They will remain private", he added, refusing to name names.



However, Murty insists he is not the focus and said: "I reiterate, it is not about me.



"It is about giving the players what they need.



"The changing room know their role, to go out and perform."



Murty will want to guide Rangers to their first league win under his leadership this Wednesday night when they play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture.



The Gers will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways, ahead of this coming weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

