X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2017 - 14:57 GMT

They Could Break Into Top Six – Leeds United Legend Highlights Danger Team

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Fulham are potentially capable of breaking into the Championship playoff places.

Garry Monk's Leeds side took another big step towards nailing down a playoff spot when they edged out Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday thanks to a Chris Wood goal.




Following the weekend's games, the Whites sit in fourth spot in the Championship and have a cushion of eight points over seventh placed Fulham, though the Cottagers do have a game in hand.

Fulham are five points off sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday and seven behind fifth placed Reading.
 


And Gray highlighted Fulham from the teams looking to put a late run together to break into the playoff spots as one of the very few capable of doing so.

"Fulham are one of the sides capable of maybe catching one of the teams in the top six", he said on LUTV.

"There's not that many teams outside the top six now that I think are capable of catching the teams [in the top six]", Gray added.

Leeds are next in action away at Birmingham City on Friday night before they then make a Tuesday night trip to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.
 