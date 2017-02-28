Nantes Coach Knocks Back Leicester City

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Nantes coach Sergio Conceicao has declined Leicester City’s offer to take the reins of the club following Claudio Ranieri’s departure.



Leicester decided to part ways with their title winning manager last week after the Italian failed to arrest their slide down the Premier League table over the last few months.











The Foxes are on the lookout for a new manager and already suffered rejection when Roberto Mancini decided against entertaining their tentative approach last week.



And it seems another man has joined the Italian in rejecting Leicester as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nantes boss Conceicao has knocked back the offer from the Premier League champions.





His impressive work at Nantes this season has not gone unnoticed as the Portuguese has helped to keep them safely away from the relegation zone in Ligue 1 thus far.

And with Leicester fighting to survive in the Premier League, the Foxes recognise the need for an experienced hand, but it seems the 42-year-old has no plans to come to England just yet.



The Foxes are also said to be eyeing Guus Hiddink, but there are suggestions that the Dutchman might only agree to take over the side on an interim basis.



Leicester did manage to get out of the relegation zone last night with a 3-1 win over Liverpool at home.

