Steven Gerrard Was Watching – Manchester United Trialist Delighted With Goal Against Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly rated Swedish talent Alex Timossi Andersson has revealed his delight after his trial period with Manchester United, which was capped off by a goal against rivals Liverpool in front of Steven Gerrard.



The Helsingborgs forward underwent a trial at Manchester United last week and marked the period with a goal for the Under-18s against their arch rivals Liverpool in a youth game between the two sides, as he made an impression.











The hopeful has returned from the trial period and admits that scoring against the Reds helped him to calm down and he is pleased with the work that he did at Manchester United.



Andersson told Swedish daily Helsingborgs Dagblad: “It was nice as it released my nervousness.”





Liverpool legend and academy coach Gerrard watched the youngster in action for Manchester United and Andersson is confident that he learned a lot about what is required to play at a club such as the Red Devils.

He said: “Steven Gerrard was there. He works for Liverpool.



"[I’m] glad I scored in front of him.



"They were very pleased and we’ll see what happens.



“For me it was a good lesson and now I know more about how it works in England and what is required at that level.”



Andersson also had a trial with German champions Bayern Munich last year and is hoping to make a move to one of the bigger clubs in Europe soon.

