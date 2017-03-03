Everton and Newcastle Target Explains What He’s Looking For In Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Montpellier attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz, who has been linked with both Everton and Newcastle United, says he will take time to decide where to move to this summer if he is presented with the chance to leave the Stade de la Mosson.



Boudebouz was strongly linked with a switch to the Premier League in the January transfer window, though he also had interest from Spain and Italy.











But Montpellier set their face against losing the 27-year-old in the middle of the season and he was still in France when the transfer window slammed shut.



The situation is likely to be different in the summer though and Boudebouz has laid down what he is looking for in his next club.





Speaking to French daily Midi Libre, Boudebouz said, when asked what league would suit him best: "Everyone has told me about Spain, but I've never left France.

"It does not matter.



"I want to be flourishing at a good club, where I deserve to be, where they play football, where the competition is healthy.



"At the end of the season, if I have to leave, I will take the time to think without worrying.



"And if I have to stay to improve myself, it does not matter to me.



"I want to make the right choice", the Algeria international added.



Boudebouz has been in fine form for Montpellier in the current campaign, scoring eight goals and providing his team-mates with six assists.



Montpellier currently sit in 13th spot in the French top flight and Boudebouz last scored in the league against Marseille, netting his side's consolation goal in a 5-1 loss at the Stade Velodrome.

