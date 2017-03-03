Newcastle United Couldn’t Believe It – Rangers Star Explains Magpies Position Mix-Up Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has revealed that Newcastle United initially tried to sign him as a striker when he was young.



The 23-year-old, who was snapped up by the Gers from Port Vale during the winter transfer window, joined Newcastle United’s academy from local rivals Sunderland in 2008.











During his time at Sunderland, Alnwick used to play as an outfield player for his school and his performances attracted the interest of the Magpies, who tried to rope him in as a striker.



When the former England Under-20 international said that he was a goalkeeper, Newcastle could not believe it, he claims.





However, Alnwick joined Newcastle United’s academy as a goalkeeper before going on to make eight first team appearances for the St. James’ Park outfit.

“When I was 10 years old, I was signed on as a goalkeeper for Sunderland”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he has ever played in any other position.



“I used play outfield when Newcastle used to come to the schools and watch.



“And they actually tried to sign me as a striker. I said I was a goalkeeper and they couldn’t believe that at that time.



“I used to play as a striker for my school and scored a few goals.



“But I think every goalkeeper would say that they wanted to be a striker.”



Alnwick, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers, spent time on loan at Gateshead and Bradford City during his spell at Newcastle United.

