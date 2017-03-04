XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/03/2017 - 11:30 GMT

Jon Toral Plays – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Hamilton in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Ibrox this afternoon.

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty is hoping to mastermind a win for the Gers to book a semi-final spot. And Murty's men go into the tie on the back of a 3-2 home win over St Johnstone in midweek, something which saw the side show character after being pegged back from two goals up to score a third in stoppage time.




Rangers continue to be without Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar through injury.

Murty, looking for his men to make no mistake, selects Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Rob Kiernan and Clint Hill. In midfield, Murty goes with Jason Holt, Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman, while the front three is Maryn Waghorn, Kenny Miller and Barrie McKay.

From the bench, the caretaker boss can call for Michael O'Halloran if he needs to inject pace, while Joe Garner and Harry Forrester are further attacking options.

 


Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical

Foderingham, Tavernier, Kiernan, Hill, Wallace, Holt, Toral, Hyndman, McKay, Miller, Waghorn

Substitutes: Alnwick, Wilson, Garner, Forrester, Halliday, Hodson, O'Halloran
 