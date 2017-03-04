No One To Blame But Ourselves – Jose Mourinho Rues Dropped Points Against Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that his side have no one else but themselves to blame for the points they dropped against Bournemouth after they could only draw 1-1 with the Cherries.



Mourinho’s men had a golden opportunity to climb above sixth, a position they have been in since November, with a win over the Cherries at Old Trafford and they looked on their way to three points when Marcos Rojo gave the home side the lead in the first half.











Phil Jones gave away a penalty, which allowed Bournemouth to get back on level terms and Manchester United were again guilty of missing a litany of chances before the break.



Bournemouth were also a man down in the second half after midfielder Andrew Surman was sent off just before the break, but Manchester United failed to capitalise in the second half as the away side resolutely defended their goal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty.





Mourinho has conceded that his players can’t blame anyone else other than themselves for the 1-1 draw at home and admits that the quality in their attack dipped in the closing minutes as they were under pressure to find the elusive winner.

The Manchester United manager told the BBC: "What happened was that we played phenomenal in the first half and should have been winning 3-0 or 4-0 – then it ended up 1-1.



"Who can I blame? Ourselves. Nobody else. We missed big chances.



"In the second half we played different team with a man less.



"I understand their need for one point in the survival battle and they just defended to make it difficult for us. I understand that. And on top of that the goalkeeper was phenomenal.



"We felt pressure of the clock running down and lost the quality of our attacking football.



"We didn't lose intensity or desire but the reality is we didn't score goals."



Manchester United will finish the weekend at sixth regardless of other results around them.

