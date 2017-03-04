Ragnar Klavan Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Arsenal at Anfield in a Premier League game today.



Jurgen Klopp's side are enduring a miserable 2017 and have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions, though that did include an impressive victory at Anfield over Tottenham Hotspur.











Last time out though Liverpool went down to a damaging 3-1 defeat away at struggling Leicester City.



In a bid to turn the tide when Arsene Wenger's men visit, Klopp picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip. In midfield, Liverpool trust in Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can, while Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.



From the bench, the Liverpool manager can call for Divock Origi if he needs to throw on another striker, while Dejan Lovren is a defensive option.



Liverpool Team vs Arsenal



Mignolet, Clyne, Kavan, Matip, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn

