XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/03/2017 - 16:30 GMT

Ragnar Klavan Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Arsenal at Anfield in a Premier League game today.

Jurgen Klopp's side are enduring a miserable 2017 and have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions, though that did include an impressive victory at Anfield over Tottenham Hotspur.




Last time out though Liverpool went down to a damaging 3-1 defeat away at struggling Leicester City.

In a bid to turn the tide when Arsene Wenger's men visit, Klopp picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip. In midfield, Liverpool trust in Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can, while Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.

From the bench, the Liverpool manager can call for Divock Origi if he needs to throw on another striker, while Dejan Lovren is a defensive option.

 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Mignolet, Clyne, Kavan, Matip, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn
 