Harry Winks On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ronald Koeman's Everton at White Hart Lane this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's side have the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, albeit temporarily, if they can see off the Toffees today; the gap between the two teams would close to seven points.











The earlier meeting between the two teams this season at Goodison Park finished in a 1-1 draw and Pochettino will want his men to do something at White Hart Lane they have not done since 2014 – beat Everton.



Spurs have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Pochettino goes with a central three of Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will aim to boss midfield, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen support Harry Kane.



On the bench the Tottenham boss has Vincent Janssen and Heung-Min Son as attacking options if needed, while Harry Winks is also available.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton



Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen

