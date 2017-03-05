Tottenham Target Good Enough For La Liga Giants Claims Legendary Dutch Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Legendary Dutch coach Aad de Mos believes that Tottenham Hotspur target Youri Tielemans is already good enough for a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.



Tielemans has been turning on the style with Anderlecht in Belgium this season and has been tipped to move on to a bigger league in the forthcoming summer transfer window.











Tottenham have been linked with the midfielder, but De Mos can see the schemer plying his trade in Spain and believes he is already good enough to be on the books at the Camp Nou or Bernabeu.



"Tielemans can already be at Barcelona or Real Madrid. You do not need to be an expert to see that he will play even better with better players", De Mos told Het Nieuwsblad.





"To Atletico [Madrid], he should not go – Diego Simeone is about to leave", the former Ajax, PSV and Standard Liege boss continued.

"Sevilla, that would be a nice club. And a good intermediate step."



But all in all, De Mos believes Tielemans would most benefit from staying with Anderlecht for another season, as he feels the midfielder is still very much developing.



"But one more year at Anderlecht would be ideal. He is still in his developing years."



So far this season Tielemans has made 38 appeaances in all competitions for Anderlecht, scoring 17 goals and providing his team-mates with ten assists.

