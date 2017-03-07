Arsenal Have Opportunity To Solve Problems – Carlo Ancelotti Wary

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t believe that Arsenal’s poor form is going to do his team any favours tonight at the Emirates.



With a thumping 5-1 win in the first leg at Allianz Arena, the German champions are overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Arsenal’s expense.











The north Londoners are going through a poor run of form, which saw them lose to Liverpool at the weekend and now they have the unenviable task of overturning a huge first leg deficit at home against Bayern Munich.



Ancelotti doesn’t feel Arsenal’s form is going to make things easy for his team tonight at the Emirates as he admits things could go wrong if they don’t play to their potential.





And he also believes a match like this could be the perfect opportunity for the Gunners to come roaring back into form.

Ancelotti was quoted as saying by France Football: “I don’t think it will work in our favour.



“If you don’t play well, everything could go wrong.



“But for a team with problems, this kind of match may give them an opportunity to solve their problems.”

