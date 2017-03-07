Arsenal Managerial Target Has Made Up Mind About His Summer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Massimiliano Allegri has made up his mind about leaving Juventus in the summer and is eyeing Arsene Wenger’s job at Arsenal, according to Quotidiano Sportivo.



The Italian took charge of a highly successful Juventus side after the 2014 World Cup when current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte left the Old Lady to take the reins of the Italian national team.











Allegri has managed to build on Conte’s good work at Juventus and has won back-to-back Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and also led them to a Champions League final.



However, after his recent spat with Leonardo Bonucci, coupled with the lure of English football, there are suggestions that Allegri could exit the Juventus Stadium at the end of the season.





And it has been claimed that the Italian is certain to leave the Serie A champions regardless of how the rest of the season pans out and his eyes are set on moving to the Premier League.

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing him as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires in the summer, and the Italian is also interested in taking up the manager’s role at the Emirates.



The Barcelona job is also up for the grabs as Luis Enrique will leave the club at the end of the season, but the Italian is unlikely to end up at the Camp Nou due to demands for a certain style of football at the club.



And it seems he is dead set on moving to the England in the summer.

