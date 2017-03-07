XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2017 - 13:24 GMT

Arsenal Managerial Target Has Made Up Mind About His Summer Plans

 




Massimiliano Allegri has made up his mind about leaving Juventus in the summer and is eyeing Arsene Wenger’s job at Arsenal, according to Quotidiano Sportivo.

The Italian took charge of a highly successful Juventus side after the 2014 World Cup when current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte left the Old Lady to take the reins of the Italian national team.




Allegri has managed to build on Conte’s good work at Juventus and has won back-to-back Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and also led them to a Champions League final.

However, after his recent spat with Leonardo Bonucci, coupled with the lure of English football, there are suggestions that Allegri could exit the Juventus Stadium at the end of the season.
 


And it has been claimed that the Italian is certain to leave the Serie A champions regardless of how the rest of the season pans out and his eyes are set on moving to the Premier League.  

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing him as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires in the summer, and the Italian is also interested in taking up the manager’s role at the Emirates.

The Barcelona job is also up for the grabs as Luis Enrique will leave the club at the end of the season, but the Italian is unlikely to end up at the Camp Nou due to demands for a certain style of football at the club.

And it seems he is dead set on moving to the England in the summer.
 