06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/03/2017 - 14:14 GMT

Arsenal Squad United In Wanting Arsene Wenger To Stay Claims Gunners Star

 




Hector Bellerin says that the Arsenal squad are united in their desire for Arsene Wenger to continue in charge of the club next season.                   

Wenger is coming under severe pressure due to Arsenal's decline, with the Gunners crashing out of the Champions League Round of 16 stage 10-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich and facing a fight to finish in the Premier League's top four.




A section of Arsenal fans want Wenger to quit and with his contract expiring at the end of the season the Gunners could be living their last days under the Frenchman.

But there is a two-year contract extension on the table for Wenger and Bellerin says the players hope he signs it.
 


"We all back him and of course we want him to stay. The whole team is behind the manager", Bellerin was quoted as saying by The Straits Times.

"He's played a big part in making me the player that I am, and there are loads of players in the dressing room who will be in the same position as me", the Spanish defender added.

Wenger has not finished outside the Champions League places during his over 20-year reign at Arsenal and will not want to see his record go this season.

The Gunners are also still fighting in the FA Cup and could yet end the season by lifting silverware.
 