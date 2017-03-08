Chelsea Book Scout In For Serie A Derby Clash, Two Targets Eyed

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are sending a scout to take in the derby between Genoa and Sampdoria in Serie A this coming weekend.



The Blues are already deep in planning for the forthcoming summer transfer window when they know they will have to bolster their squad for a return to the Champions League.











According to Sky Italia, the Premier League leaders will have a scout at the Genoa-Sampdoria game to assess potential targets.



Thought to be on the club's radar is Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, who only joined the Italian outfit last year from Czech side Sparta Prague.





Also likely to be watched is Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone.

The 21-year-old arrived in Italy to sign for Genoa last year from Argentine giants River Plate and has been capped by his country at both Under-20 and Under-23 level.



Chelsea will not be the only European giants to have a talent spotter at the game however as Borussia Dortmund are also sending a scout to take in the Italian top flight encounter.

