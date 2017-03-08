Los Angeles Galaxy Feel Zlatan Ibrahimovic Can Be Tempted To MLS

Follow @insidefutbol





Los Angeles Galaxy feel they have a realistic chance of tempting Zlatan Ibrahimovic to quit Manchester United this summer and are prepared to make him the highest paid player in MLS history, according to the BBC.



Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United last summer following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and signed a one-year deal with an option for a further year.











He has been a big success at Old Trafford, netting 26 times so far this season and the Red Devils are keen for him to agree to the extra year's option being activated.



But with Ibrahimovic yet to say yes, the Galaxy are sniffing around.





The American side are prepared to make Ibrahimovic the highest paid player in the history of the MLS, meaning a salary of nearly £6m per year would be the minimum on the table.

The Los Angeles-based outfit are the dominant force in American football and have won three of the last six MLS Cups.



Galaxy count David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane amongst their former players.

