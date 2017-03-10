XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2017 - 22:27 GMT

Rangers Appointing Him Would Be No-Brainer – Former Gers Star On “Great Candidate”

 




Steven Thompson says he does not know why Rangers have not been looking closely at appointing Derek McInnes as their new manager, calling such a move a "no-brainer".                   

McInnes, a former Rangers player, has been impressive in charge of Aberdeen and currently has the Dons sitting in second spot in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of the Gers, despite the Ibrox club boasting a bigger budget.




But Rangers have not gone for the 45-year-old and are expected to appoint Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha to take charge of the club, having now thrashed out a compensation package with Qatari outfit Al Gharafa.

Thompson is unsure why Rangers have not instead turned to McInnes and thinks the Aberdeen boss has demostrated his credentials.
 


"I've no idea [why McInnes isn’t being looked at by Rangers]", he said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"I think he'd be a great candidate.

"He's proved himself in Scottish football season after season.

"This season yet again, despite Rangers being in the league and Hearts being strong he's proved how good a manager he is; already reaching a final, the semi-final of another and second in the league.

"His stock is rising and he knows Rangers Football Club having played there.

"For me it's a bit of a no-brainer", Thompson continued.

"I think Derek's a top, top manager."

McInnes took charge of Aberdeen in 2013 after a spell with English outfit Bristol City.

He led the Dons to the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and has a win rate of north of 50 per cent with the Pittodrie club.
 