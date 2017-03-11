XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2017 - 11:52 GMT

Inter Rapidly Closing On Persuading Tottenham Target To Pen New Deal

 




Inter Milan are closing in on an agreement to secure Tottenham Hotspur linked starlet Andrea Pinamonti on a new long term contract.

The 17-year-old forward is one of the most talks about talents to come out of the Inter academy in recent seasons and has attracted the prying eyes of a few top European clubs.




Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close watch on Pinamonti and are said to be keen to take him to the Premier League in the near future, but it seems Inter have taken a step towards securing the youngster’s long term future.

Inter were reportedly set to meet the player’s representatives over a new deal this week and it has been claimed that the meeting is said to have brought out about a positive conclusion.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Nerazzurri are closing in on reaching an agreement with the player’s representatives over a new deal in the coming days.  

The Milanese giants are confident of seeing Pinamonti sign a new long term contract with the club soon and commit his long term future to Inter soon.

Pinamonti is also highly thought of as a prospect for the national team and has earned five caps for the Italy Under-19s.
 