Inter Rapidly Closing On Persuading Tottenham Target To Pen New Deal

Inter Milan are closing in on an agreement to secure Tottenham Hotspur linked starlet Andrea Pinamonti on a new long term contract.



The 17-year-old forward is one of the most talks about talents to come out of the Inter academy in recent seasons and has attracted the prying eyes of a few top European clubs.











Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close watch on Pinamonti and are said to be keen to take him to the Premier League in the near future, but it seems Inter have taken a step towards securing the youngster’s long term future.



Inter were reportedly set to meet the player’s representatives over a new deal this week and it has been claimed that the meeting is said to have brought out about a positive conclusion.





And according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Nerazzurri are closing in on reaching an agreement with the player’s representatives over a new deal in the coming days.

The Milanese giants are confident of seeing Pinamonti sign a new long term contract with the club soon and commit his long term future to Inter soon.



Pinamonti is also highly thought of as a prospect for the national team and has earned five caps for the Italy Under-19s.

