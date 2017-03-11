It’s Semi-Final, Not Sunday Celtic Clash, Which Matters Most – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Thompson insists that Rangers' derby clash with Celtic on Sunday is not anywhere near as important as the Scottish Cup semi-final between the two teams.



Celtic are cruising to the Scottish Premiership title and sit an astonishing 33 points clear of third placed Rangers in the league standings.











The Bhoys have already met and beaten the Gers three times this season and Rangers fans are hoping their side can spring a surprise on Sunday at Parkhead, something which would also end Celtic's unbeaten domestic record this term.



But Thompson insists in the bigger scheme of things it is the Scottish Cup tie which matters far more than Sunday's league encounter.





"The semi-final is a more important game for Rangers because if they win that then effectively they can stop Celtic winning the treble", Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"Sunday's game…an Old Firm game is never meaningless, but it doesn't really help Rangers that much.



"You get the kudos and the bragging rights, but the Old Firm semi-final, from a Rangers perspective, for fans and players, the opportunity to stop Celtic winning the treble, that game has far bigger outcomes.



"And for Rangers to try and win a trophy", he added.



Rangers are expected to be watched on Sunday by incoming manager Pedro Caixinha, after the Gers thrashed out a compensation agreement with Qatari side Al Gharafa for his services.



And as such, Caixinha is likely to be at the helm when Rangers play Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final tie.

