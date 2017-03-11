Liverpool Legend Predicts Central Defensive Pairing Jurgen Klopp Will Pick vs Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will play Dejan Lovren alongside Joel Matip if the Croatia international is available against Burnley on Sunday.



Lovren was on the bench for Liverpool's last match as he works his way back from having been out injured, with Lucas Leiva or Ragnar Klavan having partnered Matip in the heart of the Reds’ defence during his absence.











Defence has been an area for concern for Liverpool in the present campaign, with the Merseyside thus far conceding 34 goals in the Premier League, the most amongst the top seven teams in the division.



But Klavan and Matip gave good account of themselves during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.





However, Aldridge feels Klopp will name Lovren and Matip in his starting eleven against Burnley at Anfield, provided the former Southampton man is available, as they are his first choice central defensive pair.

“I think when Jurgen puts his favourite team out, it has always been those two, barring injuries”, the Liverpool legend said on LFC TV, when asked if he thinks Klopp will play Lovren alongside Matip against the Clarets.



“People have come in like Lucas Leiva, who has done well, he has a great attitude.



“I think Klavan has done well too. His form might have dipped in a couple of games, but I think he did really well against Arsenal.



“Probably even better than Matip defensively.



“But I think if Lovren is available, the manager will play him.”



Besides helping Liverpool’s defence, Lovren has scored two goals and provided an assist in 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

