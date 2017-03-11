XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 16:39 GMT

Mesut Ozil On Bench, Arsene Wenger Goes Strong – Arsenal Team vs Lincoln City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Lincoln City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsene Wenger has named his Arsenal matchday squad that will take on Lincoln City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup at the Emirates later today.

Wenger has gone with a strong squad with Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny starting as the centre-back pairing and Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka playing as the midfield two.




Olivier Giroud will lead the front line with Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez supporting him. Mesut Ozil and Lucas Perez are the attacking options on the bench for Arsenal, with Francis Coquelin providing midfield cover.

The FA Cup remains Arsenal’s probable hope of winning a trophy this season and Wenger will be keen to ease some of the pressure on him and his team with a win over non-league opposition today.

 


Arsenal Team vs Lincoln City

Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Giroud

Substitutes: Martinez, Gabriel, Monreal, Coquelin, Iwobi, Ozil, Perez
 