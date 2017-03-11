We Deserved Something At Bournemouth, Bemoans West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic feels his side deserved something from the game at Bournemouth after they conceded a late goal to lose 3-2 at Dean Court.



Bournemouth started the game in a strong fashion and earned an early penalty, which Josh King conspired to miss to let West Ham off the hook and the Cherries were punished soon when Michail Antonio gave the away side the lead in the tenth minute.











Eddie Howe’s men continued to peg back West Ham with their football and finally levelled the scores when King made amends for his missed penalty by producing a smart finish just after the half-an-hour mark.



The Bournemouth striker missed another penalty a few minutes later to again provide a reprieve for a ragged West Ham defence and the Hammers almost again capitalised only for Arthur Boruc to keep out Sofiane Feghouli just before half time.





After the break the Cherries again came out firing and King again was the centre of their attacking play as he gave the lead to the home side when he stabbed in from close range.

Bournemouth continued to create chances, but failed to get the ball into the net and they paid for their mistakes when Andre Ayew equalised for the Hammers in the 82nd minute, which seemed to have earned a point for Slaven Bilic’s men.



However, King had other ideas and his busy day continued as he found himself in the right place to stab the ball into the net for the winner when Darren Randolph parried Jack Wilshere’s hopeful shot in the 90th minute.



Bilic believes his side were lucky not to concede two more goals after giving away penalities, but still feels they deserved something after scoring twice away from home.



The West Ham boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: "In the end, definitely we deserved to get something out of the game but they played well and played with great aggression.



"They missed two penalties too so we were lucky we were only down by one goal. We had situations to go two up but didn’t take them so we are disappointed.



"At that moment we went for the third goal, we lost too many players on that side and left it too open and you can’t give them space on the counter attack.



"When you score two goals away from home, you should get something out of the game. We have had a good away run and today we showed our quality to equalise."



West Ham are currently eleventh in the league table and will next take on Leicester City a week from today.

