Josh Windass On Bench – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting side and substitutes to take on Celtic at Parkhead in an Old Firm clash this afternoon.



The Gers appointed Pedro Caixinha as their new manager on Saturday, but the Portuguese is not due to start working with the team until Monday and will watch today's encounter from the stands.











Caretaker boss Graeme Murty leads the team and will be keen to sign off with a win over Celtic, something which would also end the Bhoys' unbeaten run domestically this term.



Murty has Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing is Clint Hill and Danny Wilson. Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson act as the full-backs. Jason Holt, Emerson Hyndman and James Tavernier will look to get a hold on the game in the middle of the park, with Barrie McKay, Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn offering an attacking threat.



On the bench Murty can call for Harry Forrester or Michael O'Halloran if he needs to chase a goal at any point this afternoon. Josh Windass is also amongst the substitutes.



Rangers Team vs Celtic



Foderingham, Hodson, Wilson, Hill, Wallace, Tavernier, Holt, Hyndman, McKay, Miller, Waghorn



Substitutes: Alnwick, Bates, O'Halloran, Forrester, Dodoo, Senderos, Windass

