Players Answered Their Critics – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Assesses Draw At Celtic

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says he told his side to answer their critics at Parkhead, after they produced a good display to claim a 1-1 draw against rivals Celtic.



The Gers went into the game having lost all three matches against the Bhoys this season, but started well against Brendan Rodgers' men.











However, a powerful effort from Stuart Armstrong put Celtic ahead in the 35th minute and as the clock ticked down it seemed the Bhoys were set for their 23rd consecutive win in domestic competitions.



But with just three minutes left, Clint Hill popped up at the far post and helped the ball into the back of the net, claiming a 1-1 draw for Rangers which delighted Murty.





"I am so proud of the players and I want to pay a load of compliments to them. Craig Gordon made two magnificent saves, I thought we deserved that goal", Murty said on Sky Sports.

"I said to the players that it will need a lot of belief to come here. We had to continue to believe and stay together and I thought the goal encapsulated that and I couldn't be prouder of them."



And Murty explained that he told his players to answer their critics as Celtic had been tipped to make short work of Rangers.



"The lads know what people have been saying about them so I said that they needed to take a full part in this game and that they can make a real good statement about where they can go from here and they did that today.



"It shows what they can achieve if they stay together and execute things. It was about time they got their rewards because they haven't had many of late and it's a nice way to finish off.



"It was great for me and I really enjoyed the experience. I want to thank the fans and players again because they have been fantastic for me", Murty added.



Rangers were watched from the stands at Parkhead by new manager Pedro Caixinha, who will start working with the players from Monday.

