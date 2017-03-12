Usually When We Don’t Play Well We Lose – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool’s Win Over Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp says he is happy to see Liverpool pick up three points when not playing especially well against Burnley today, as usually when the Reds are not at their best they lose.



Klopp saw his men fall behind at Anfield in just the seventh minute when Ashley Barnes took advantage of a superb pass from Matthew Lowton, which opened up the Liverpool defence.











Burnley were looking to complete a league double over Liverpool, but despite the Reds being poor in the first half, they did peg back the visitors when Georginio Wijnaldum struck in first half stoppage time.



Liverpool still struggled to get going in the second half, but did take the lead when the ball was fed to Emre Can who, outside the penalty area, unleashed a low drive which flew into the bottom corner of the net in the 61st minute.





Burnley aimed to strike back and Liverpool did have nervy moments, not least when Lowton missed the target from close range.

But Liverpool held on to claim all three points and leave Klopp pleased his side could win when not at their best.



The German said on Sky Sports: "The performance was good enough to win the game, but the result is massive for us.



"It's the first ugly game we have won.



"Usually when we are not that good we lose."



Klopp also had praise for Burnley, who he thought played well and fought hard to pick up second balls, something which made Simon Mignolet's performance in goal important.



"I said before the game that Burnley are the most consistent team in style – they play what they play.



"They fight for the second balls, long balls, but Simon Mignolet came out for us which was so important", he added.

