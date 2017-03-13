I Want Dominance – Pedro Caixinha Explains Rangers Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has explained he wants his team to be dominant on the pitch, as he looks to put the Gers back on the top of Scottish football.



Caixinha has signed a contract running until the summer of 2020 at Ibrox and took in Rangers' 1-1 draw away at Celtic on Sunday from the stands at Parkhead.











The Portuguese, whose last job was at Qatari side Al Gharafa, is an unknown quantity in Scottish football and he has been quick to explain to Rangers fans what he wants to see from the team.



Caixinha told Rangers TV: " My preference is always to have a dominance on the game .





"It doesn’t matter if that dominance in certain moments of the game need to be a massive attack, or at other moments to have really well-organised defending", he continued.

"The team needs to be like that in that moment, and in those moments the team needs to be leading the game and be dominating the game.



"It’s about understanding the game and seeing what the game needs in an exact moment according to those needs", Caixinha added.



The former Santos Laguna boss is working with the Rangers players for the first time today and will take charge of his first match at the weekend when Hamilton are the visitors to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture.



Caixinha is expected to add to his backroom team over the coming days as he settles in at Ibrox.

