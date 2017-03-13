It’s No Secret – Mauricio Pochettino On Recipe For Spurs’ Relentless Attacking Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino insists his Tottenham Hotspur players must have the right mentality, being willing to improve on a daily basis, if they are to continue producing relentless performances such as their 6-0 drubbing of Millwall at the weekend.



Spurs were in superb form in the FA Cup quarter-final tie and did not take their foot off the pedal as the League One outfit were crushed under foot.











Tottenham lost star striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury after just seven minutes, but despite the sight of their talisman leaving the pitch, they were not affected.



For Pochettino, it is all down to mentality, something which runs into how the players conduct themselves and seek to improve on the training pitch.





Asked about his team being relentless by Spurs TV, Pochettino replied: "That is the mentality we need to keep and to improve every day.

"You can only improve if you are available to train every day, every training session and it’s not a secret, if you give your best every day you can achieve that", he added.



Spurs, for whom the FA Cup is their most realistic shot at finishing the season with a trophy, will discover their semi-final opponents this evening when the draw is made.



Arsenal and Manchester City are already through, while Chelsea and Manchester United meet tonight for the right to join them.

