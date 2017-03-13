XRegister
X
13/03/2017 - 15:04 GMT

Liverpool Legend Reveals Which Kind Of Players Reds Lack

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that the Reds are lacking players who can put their foot in and be physical.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, remained in the hunt for a top four finish with a 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.




Liverpool fell behind in the seventh minute at Anfield, but goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can helped the hosts to record a come from behind win.

However Whelan, who thinks Liverpool have a group of great ball players, believes the Merseyside giants are lacking physical presence all over the park.
 


The 55-year-old could identify only Can from the current Liverpool crop as someone who could be physical.

“We don’t really have a lot of players who put their foot in”, Whelan said on LFC TV.

“We don’t have that sort of player, we’ve got great ball players.

“But top teams which have won championships have always had a hard spine – a big centre-back, who is going to kick you, a central midfielder, who is going to put his foot in all the time and a robust centre forward, who is good in scoring goals.

“We don’t have people who want to put their foot in.

“Can is probably the only one I can think of; the rest like to get on the ball and play football.”

Liverpool, who have a good record against teams in and around the top four, have however often dropped points when they have played less fancied opponents.

The Anfield outfit will next take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
 